T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.87% to Rs 167.68 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network declined 75.00% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.87% to Rs 167.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 246.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

