T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 31.87% to Rs 167.68 croreNet profit of T.V. Today Network declined 75.00% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.87% to Rs 167.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 246.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales167.68246.13 -32 OPM %17.9030.25 -PBDT37.1587.99 -58 PBT27.8178.39 -65 NP12.7651.03 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU