T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.87% to Rs 167.68 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network declined 75.00% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.87% to Rs 167.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 246.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales167.68246.13 -32 OPM %17.9030.25 -PBDT37.1587.99 -58 PBT27.8178.39 -65 NP12.7651.03 -75

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 13:37 IST

