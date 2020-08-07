JUST IN
Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.91 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.17% to Rs 106.82 crore

Net Loss of Rane (Madras) reported to Rs 41.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.17% to Rs 106.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 335.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales106.82335.64 -68 OPM %-30.204.53 -PBDT-36.257.23 PL PBT-52.10-8.61 -505 NP-41.91-10.27 -308

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 13:28 IST

