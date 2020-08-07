Sirca Paints India standalone net profit declines 62.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.38% to Rs 32.07 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India declined 62.62% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.38% to Rs 32.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.86% to Rs 25.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 135.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

32.0731.95135.05116.1710.9126.5123.0027.434.1511.2536.5837.923.0610.9934.1836.992.316.1825.1625.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

