Sirca Paints India standalone net profit declines 62.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.38% to Rs 32.07 croreNet profit of Sirca Paints India declined 62.62% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.38% to Rs 32.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.86% to Rs 25.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 135.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.0731.95 0 135.05116.17 16 OPM %10.9126.51 -23.0027.43 - PBDT4.1511.25 -63 36.5837.92 -4 PBT3.0610.99 -72 34.1836.99 -8 NP2.316.18 -63 25.1625.90 -3
