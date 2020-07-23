T.V. Today Network Ltd stays supported

T.V. Today Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 205.8, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.97% in last one year as compared to a 0.66% fall in NIFTY and a 34.25% fall in the Nifty Media.

T.V. Today Network Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 205.8, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 11197. The Sensex is at 38068.33, up 0.52%. T.V. Today Network Ltd has added around 7.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which T.V. Today Network Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1367.3, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22318 shares today, compared to the daily average of 77910 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.63 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

