SQS India BFSI consolidated net profit declines 8.68% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 0.20% to Rs 70.54 crore

Net profit of SQS India BFSI declined 8.68% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 70.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 70.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales70.5470.40 0 OPM %11.9212.66 -PBDT9.179.53 -4 PBT7.828.18 -4 NP4.845.30 -9

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 17:34 IST

