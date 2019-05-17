JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hong Kong Market falls 1.16%
Business Standard

Control Print standalone net profit rises 4.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.43% to Rs 46.04 crore

Net profit of Control Print rose 4.94% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 46.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.00% to Rs 30.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 174.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 173.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales46.0445.39 1 174.60173.93 0 OPM %19.9028.13 -22.9028.83 - PBDT9.1812.79 -28 40.5549.29 -18 PBT7.2911.68 -38 33.1242.44 -22 NP9.789.32 5 30.0531.63 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 17:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements