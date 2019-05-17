Control Print standalone net profit rises 4.94% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.43% to Rs 46.04 croreNet profit of Control Print rose 4.94% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 46.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.00% to Rs 30.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 174.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 173.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales46.0445.39 1 174.60173.93 0 OPM %19.9028.13 -22.9028.83 - PBDT9.1812.79 -28 40.5549.29 -18 PBT7.2911.68 -38 33.1242.44 -22 NP9.789.32 5 30.0531.63 -5
