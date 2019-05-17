Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.81% to Rs 98.32 croreNet loss of Walchandnagar Industries reported to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.81% to Rs 98.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 25.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.62% to Rs 364.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 398.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales98.32118.19 -17 364.05398.41 -9 OPM %14.3823.79 -22.1118.79 - PBDT0.0110.19 -100 24.897.64 226 PBT-6.342.08 PL -2.14-25.82 92 NP-6.342.08 PL -2.14-25.82 92
