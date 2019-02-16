Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 13.23% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 125.14 croreNet profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 13.23% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 125.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 101.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales125.14101.99 23 OPM %9.9210.87 -PBDT13.3511.04 21 PBT8.547.72 11 NP6.425.67 13
