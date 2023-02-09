Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 22.68% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Talbros Automotive gains after JV bags multi-year contract worth Rs 150 crore
Talbros Automotive Components receives multi-year order worth Rs 150 cr for rubber hoses
Talbros Auto gains on bagging orders worth Rs 420 cr
Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 17.36% in the September 2022 quarter
Talbros Automotive spurts on Rs 60-cr order win
-
Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 158.53 croreNet profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 22.68% to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 158.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales158.53148.36 7 OPM %14.2812.62 -PBDT23.5519.75 19 PBT17.2714.29 21 NP13.7411.20 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU