Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 22.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 158.53 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 22.68% to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 158.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales158.53148.36 7 OPM %14.2812.62 -PBDT23.5519.75 19 PBT17.2714.29 21 NP13.7411.20 23

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:34 IST

