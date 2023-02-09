Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 22.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 158.53 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 22.68% to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 158.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.158.53148.3614.2812.6223.5519.7517.2714.2913.7411.20

