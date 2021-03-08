DCW raises Rs 410 crore for debt refinancing and funding working capital

DCW announced that the company has completed the refinancing of its debt with the issuance of NCDs (Non Convertible Debentures) amounting Rs 350 crore and OCDs (Optionally Convertible Debentures) to be converted into equity within 18 months, amounting Rs 60 crore.

DCW will utilise the funds in refinancing the existing term loans and augment working capital.

The company expects this fund raise to enhance capacity utilization, and meet increasing product demand. These NCD's carry a moratorium of 18 months and a tenure of six years.

