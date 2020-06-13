Jasch Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.44% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 24.05% in the December 2019 quarter
Reliance Industries acquires 37.7% stake in Alok Industries
Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
Grasim Industries to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs
-
Sales decline 17.55% to Rs 31.86 croreNet profit of Jasch Industries declined 36.44% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.55% to Rs 31.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.51% to Rs 3.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.40% to Rs 132.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 177.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales31.8638.64 -18 132.64177.79 -25 OPM %9.609.03 -7.348.76 - PBDT2.873.49 -18 8.4414.59 -42 PBT2.132.84 -25 5.2210.60 -51 NP1.502.36 -36 3.557.98 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU