Jasch Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.55% to Rs 31.86 crore

Net profit of Jasch Industries declined 36.44% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.55% to Rs 31.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.51% to Rs 3.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.40% to Rs 132.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 177.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

31.8638.64132.64177.799.609.037.348.762.873.498.4414.592.132.845.2210.601.502.363.557.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)