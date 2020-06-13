Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.28% to Rs 19901.54 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 31.67% to Rs 1505.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1143.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.28% to Rs 19901.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22430.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 161.38% to Rs 4425.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1692.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 77625.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77200.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

