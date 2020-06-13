JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1532.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 11.28% to Rs 19901.54 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 31.67% to Rs 1505.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1143.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.28% to Rs 19901.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22430.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 161.38% to Rs 4425.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1692.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 77625.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77200.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales19901.5422430.71 -11 77625.1077200.25 1 OPM %20.5621.92 -22.5021.54 - PBDT2679.143641.14 -26 12069.7511423.24 6 PBT1642.222688.37 -39 8028.937851.86 2 NP1505.871143.65 32 4425.191692.99 161

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 16:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU