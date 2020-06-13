Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.28% to Rs 19901.54 croreNet profit of Grasim Industries rose 31.67% to Rs 1505.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1143.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.28% to Rs 19901.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22430.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 161.38% to Rs 4425.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1692.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 77625.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77200.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales19901.5422430.71 -11 77625.1077200.25 1 OPM %20.5621.92 -22.5021.54 - PBDT2679.143641.14 -26 12069.7511423.24 6 PBT1642.222688.37 -39 8028.937851.86 2 NP1505.871143.65 32 4425.191692.99 161
