JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Libord Finance consolidated net profit declines 35.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Tamboli Capital consolidated net profit declines 16.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Tamboli Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 34.62% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Capital remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 34.62% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.350.26 35 OPM %31.4342.31 -PBDT0.110.11 0 PBT0.110.11 0 NP0.080.08 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU