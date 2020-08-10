Tamboli Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 34.62% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Tamboli Capital remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 34.62% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.350.26 35 OPM %31.4342.31 -PBDT0.110.11 0 PBT0.110.11 0 NP0.080.08 0
