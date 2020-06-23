Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 180.40% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.13% to Rs 234.77 croreNet profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 180.40% to Rs 49.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.13% to Rs 234.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 237.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 157.08% to Rs 215.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 992.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 846.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales234.77237.45 -1 992.88846.40 17 OPM %28.7916.16 -25.8919.42 - PBDT68.3136.66 86 253.78153.53 65 PBT61.1130.20 102 226.87130.19 74 NP49.2117.55 180 215.2883.74 157
