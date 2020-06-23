Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 180.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.13% to Rs 234.77 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 180.40% to Rs 49.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.13% to Rs 234.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 237.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 157.08% to Rs 215.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 992.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 846.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

