Phillips Carbon Black consolidated net profit rises 2.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.95% to Rs 700.38 croreNet profit of Phillips Carbon Black rose 2.91% to Rs 72.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.95% to Rs 700.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 920.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.32% to Rs 286.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 383.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.08% to Rs 3243.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3528.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales700.38920.99 -24 3243.543528.56 -8 OPM %14.1711.64 -14.3117.46 - PBDT96.39104.89 -8 447.16599.31 -25 PBT71.0987.11 -18 354.80532.93 -33 NP72.7670.70 3 286.55383.69 -25
