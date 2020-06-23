Phillips Carbon Black consolidated net profit rises 2.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.95% to Rs 700.38 crore

Net profit of Phillips Carbon Black rose 2.91% to Rs 72.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.95% to Rs 700.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 920.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.32% to Rs 286.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 383.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.08% to Rs 3243.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3528.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

