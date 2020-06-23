Phillips Carbon Black standalone net profit declines 3.05% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 23.95% to Rs 700.38 crore

Net profit of Phillips Carbon Black declined 3.05% to Rs 72.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.95% to Rs 700.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 920.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.04% to Rs 283.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 388.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.08% to Rs 3243.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3528.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales700.38920.99 -24 3243.543528.56 -8 OPM %14.1812.14 -14.3417.64 - PBDT95.58109.53 -13 443.20605.18 -27 PBT70.2891.76 -23 350.84538.80 -35 NP72.1674.43 -3 283.49388.53 -27

