Phillips Carbon Black standalone net profit declines 3.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Phillips Carbon Black declined 3.05% to Rs 72.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.95% to Rs 700.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 920.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.04% to Rs 283.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 388.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.08% to Rs 3243.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3528.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

700.38920.993243.543528.5614.1812.1414.3417.6495.58109.53443.20605.1870.2891.76350.84538.8072.1674.43283.49388.53

