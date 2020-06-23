JUST IN
BSL reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.49% to Rs 74.43 crore

Net Loss of BSL reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.49% to Rs 74.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.80% to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.81% to Rs 390.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 437.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales74.4391.31 -18 390.04437.31 -11 OPM %6.736.44 -7.457.04 - PBDT0.572.83 -80 12.2017.18 -29 PBT-2.55-0.87 -193 -0.871.16 PL NP-1.34-0.39 -244 1.660.87 91

Tue, June 23 2020.

