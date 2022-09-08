Tanla Platforms Ltd Spurts 5%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.13%

Tanla Platforms Ltd has added 16.13% over last one month compared to 5.49% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.09% rise in the SENSEX

Tanla Platforms Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 836.35. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.13% to quote at 28723.88. The index is down 5.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Latent View Analytics Ltd increased 2.56% and Persistent Systems Ltd added 2.49% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 16.1 % over last one year compared to the 2.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tanla Platforms Ltd has added 16.13% over last one month compared to 5.49% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.09% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21523 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 66723 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2094.4 on 17 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 584.8 on 27 Jul 2022.

