Tanla Platforms subsidiary secures patent for invention related to commercial communication

Tanla Digital Labs, wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms has been granted patent under The Patents Acts, 1970 and rules made thereunder, for an invention titled 'Messaging Platform for Auditable Transmission of Messages from Sender Application Server to Recipient Application Server'.
The Innovation in this patent addresses the issue of lack of transparency in commercial communication.
Wisely, a Tanla Platform, uses Blockchain technology to record various steps in transmission of the commercial communication from the business enterprise to its end-customer. This innovation uses the immutability of Blockchain to enable the business enterprise to audit the count of messages as well as the message routing.
The USPTO has also granted a patent for the above cited invention apart from 2 other patents granted for secured transmission of messages using enhanced encryption and decryption techniques.
