Tasty Bite Eatables reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.77 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.43% to Rs 105.20 croreNet profit of Tasty Bite Eatables reported to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.43% to Rs 105.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales105.2073.86 42 OPM %10.733.06 -PBDT12.022.43 395 PBT5.19-3.64 LP NP3.77-2.82 LP
