The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dev Information Technology Ltd, Celebrity Fashions Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd and Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 December 2022.

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 264.3 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11994 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1372 shares in the past one month.

Dev Information Technology Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 110.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8963 shares in the past one month.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd soared 16.39% to Rs 17.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17765 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd advanced 16.07% to Rs 24.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28642 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64419 shares in the past one month.

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd spurt 15.99% to Rs 227.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7321 shares in the past one month.

