Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 65.03% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 2759.39 croreNet profit of Tata Chemicals declined 65.03% to Rs 408.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1168.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 2759.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2555.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.49% to Rs 1155.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2433.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 11296.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10269.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2759.392555.08 8 11296.3310269.69 10 OPM %19.2420.06 -18.4821.33 - PBDT532.361374.43 -61 2234.833216.29 -31 PBT381.861240.53 -69 1663.442698.28 -38 NP408.711168.60 -65 1155.912433.08 -52
