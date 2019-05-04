Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 65.03% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.00% to Rs 2759.39 crore

Net profit of declined 65.03% to Rs 408.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1168.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 2759.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2555.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.49% to Rs 1155.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2433.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 11296.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10269.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2759.392555.0811296.3310269.6919.2420.0618.4821.33532.361374.432234.833216.29381.861240.531663.442698.28408.711168.601155.912433.08

