Tata Communications launches 'Secure Connected Digital Experience'

To help enterprises rebuild for a post-COVID world

Tata Communications announced the the launch of 'Secure Connected Digital Experience' (SCDx), a new proposition for enterprises to help them rebuild and adapt their organisations for a post-COVID world.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses around the world to adapt suddenly to survive the huge disruption to everyday life. With many countries now emerging cautiously from lockdown, businesses are looking to redesign and restructure their operations for a transformed landscape.

Tata Communications' SCDx proposition is intended to meet this growing, worldwide demand for new ways of operating, which includes far higher levels of working from home, rising security risks, a shift to digital commerce and more contactless experiences for employees, customers and supply chain partners. It will help companies currently relying on short-term fixes, such as consumer-grade applications or employees' home broadband connections, by providing holistic, secure, enterprise-level digital solutions that address current challenges and are fit for the long term.

