Tata Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 606.82 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel BSL reports standalone net loss of Rs 212.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Tata Steel reports highest ever output in FY 19 after acquisition of Bhushan Steel
Tata Steel shares zoom 7 pc after Q4 results
Tata Steel BSL to allot shares worth Rs 2,300 cr to Tata Steel
Tata Steel third-quarter standalone profit soars on robust production
-
Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 1422.38 croreNet loss of Tata Communications reported to Rs 606.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 191.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 1422.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1343.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 442.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 266.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.61% to Rs 5389.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5252.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1422.381343.53 6 5389.135252.03 3 OPM %24.7124.54 -22.7524.19 - PBDT387.81535.78 -28 1282.081553.55 -17 PBT145.04297.69 -51 391.20723.30 -46 NP-606.82191.29 PL -442.32266.63 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU