Tata Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 606.82 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 1422.38 crore

Net loss of Tata Communications reported to Rs 606.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 191.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 1422.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1343.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 442.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 266.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.61% to Rs 5389.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5252.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1422.381343.53 6 5389.135252.03 3 OPM %24.7124.54 -22.7524.19 - PBDT387.81535.78 -28 1282.081553.55 -17 PBT145.04297.69 -51 391.20723.30 -46 NP-606.82191.29 PL -442.32266.63 PL

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 15:24 IST

