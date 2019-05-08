Dhanlaxmi Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 27.61 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 1.87% to Rs 241.84 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 27.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 17.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income declined 1.87% to Rs 241.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 246.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 24.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income declined 4.13% to Rs 971.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1013.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

241.84246.44971.491013.3264.2346.2060.0853.3127.61-17.1611.67-24.8727.61-17.1611.67-24.8727.61-17.1611.67-24.87

