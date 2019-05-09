Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 21.55% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.06% to Rs 193.58 crore

Net profit of declined 21.55% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 193.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 189.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.79% to Rs 15.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 686.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 627.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

