Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 21.55% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.06% to Rs 193.58 crore

Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 21.55% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 193.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 189.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.79% to Rs 15.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 686.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 627.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales193.58189.67 2 686.84627.33 9 OPM %7.348.79 -7.476.08 - PBDT10.6213.76 -23 40.6131.41 29 PBT5.989.57 -38 22.7414.90 53 NP4.555.80 -22 15.209.82 55

Thu, May 09 2019

