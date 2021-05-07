3P Land Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd, Themis Medicare Ltd, BSL Ltd and Ruby Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 May 2021.

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd, Themis Medicare Ltd, BSL Ltd and Ruby Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 May 2021.

3P Land Holdings Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 14.78 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 48688 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7172 shares in the past one month.

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 28.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39304 shares in the past one month.

Themis Medicare Ltd surged 17.29% to Rs 441. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3887 shares in the past one month.

BSL Ltd exploded 16.96% to Rs 53.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8656 shares in the past one month.

Ruby Mills Ltd spurt 14.72% to Rs 203.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1766 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)