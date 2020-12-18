Vipul Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Khandwala Securities Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Datamatics Global Services Ltd and Rane Engine Valve Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 December 2020.

Vipul Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 24.74 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 78426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4409 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 15.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2001 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd surged 15.45% to Rs 26.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46165 shares in the past one month.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd rose 15.13% to Rs 108.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37540 shares in the past one month.

Rane Engine Valve Ltd exploded 14.48% to Rs 317. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19892 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2441 shares in the past one month.

