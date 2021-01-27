L&T, ICICI Securities, Navin Fluorine in focus

Shares of L&T will be in focus. On a consolidated basis, the infrastructure major's net profit rose 4.87% to Rs 2466.71 crore on 1.78% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 35,596.42 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 14.18% year-on-year to Rs 3,680.50 crore in Q3 December 2020. Total tax expense for the quarter jumped 46.37% to Rs 1,040.75 crore as against Rs 711 crore in Q3 December 2019.

The consolidated order book of the group stood at a record Rs 331,061 crore as at 31 December 2020, registering a robust growth of 9% over the March 2020 level. The international orders constitute 20% of the total order book.

ICICI Securities reported 94.58% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 267.02 crore on a 46.68% rise in total income to Rs 619.97 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Navin Fluorine International reported 29.66% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.89 crore on a 17.24% rise in total income to Rs 319.01 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

RPG Life Sciences reported 62.71% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.87 crore on a 14.1% rise in total income to Rs 107.72 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Astec Lifesciences reported 41.94% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.06 crore on a 7.36% fall in total income to Rs 119.28 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Sharda Cropchem reported 724.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.31 crore on a 27.53% rise in total income to Rs 503.54 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

