L&T, ICICI Securities, Navin Fluorine in focus

-
ALSO READ
RPG Life Sciences receives upgrade in credit ratings
RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 14.12% in the September 2020 quarter
Navin Fluorine hits record high; climbs 7% in five days
RPG Life gains after ICRA upgrades credit rating
Navin Fluorine gains as board approves capex plan
-
Shares of L&T will be in focus. On a consolidated basis, the infrastructure major's net profit rose 4.87% to Rs 2466.71 crore on 1.78% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 35,596.42 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 14.18% year-on-year to Rs 3,680.50 crore in Q3 December 2020. Total tax expense for the quarter jumped 46.37% to Rs 1,040.75 crore as against Rs 711 crore in Q3 December 2019.
The consolidated order book of the group stood at a record Rs 331,061 crore as at 31 December 2020, registering a robust growth of 9% over the March 2020 level. The international orders constitute 20% of the total order book.
ICICI Securities reported 94.58% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 267.02 crore on a 46.68% rise in total income to Rs 619.97 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Navin Fluorine International reported 29.66% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.89 crore on a 17.24% rise in total income to Rs 319.01 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
RPG Life Sciences reported 62.71% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.87 crore on a 14.1% rise in total income to Rs 107.72 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Astec Lifesciences reported 41.94% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.06 crore on a 7.36% fall in total income to Rs 119.28 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Sharda Cropchem reported 724.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.31 crore on a 27.53% rise in total income to Rs 503.54 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU