Angel One business performance update for month of April 2022

Angel One announced that its client base increased to 9.64 million in month of April 2022 compared to 9.21 million in March 2022 and 4.42 million in April 2021.
The company reported average client funding book to Rs 17.16 billion in April 2022 compared to Rs 15.64 billion in March 2022 and Rs 11.22 billion in April 2021.
The company's average daily turnover in overall equity segment increased by 7.2% compared to March 2022 and 114.4% compared to April 2021 to Rs 9478 billion in April 2022.
The average daily turnover in F&O segment increased by 7.6% compared to March 2022 and 116.5% compared to April 2021 to Rs 9237 billion in April 2022.
The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment increased to 21.3% in April 2022 compared to 21.1% in March 2022 and 22.8% in April 2021. The retail turnover market share in F&O segment increased to 21.4% in April 2022 compared to 21.2% in March 2022 and 23.0% in April 2021.
