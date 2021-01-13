Tata Elxsi announces strong Q3 result

Tata Elxsi's net profit jumped 39.5% to Rs 105.20 crore on 10.9% rise in total income to Rs 492.20 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) rose 52.4% to Rs 143.60 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019. EBITDA margin expanded to 30.1% in Q3 December 2020 from 22.2% in Q3 December 2019.

Commenting on the performance, Manoj Raghavan CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi said the company continues to execute strongly on both top line and bottom line, with double digit QoQ revenue growth and industry leading operating margins.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 January 2021. Shares of Tata Elxsi fell 1.8% to settle at Rs 2,077.10 yesterday.

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation.

