Volumes jump at JSW Energy Ltd counter

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, CESC Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 January 2021.

JSW Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 137.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.78 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.48% to Rs.75.25. Volumes stood at 18.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31271 shares. The stock gained 6.06% to Rs.1,092.05. Volumes stood at 44738 shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd saw volume of 3.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52566 shares. The stock dropped 1.03% to Rs.2,000.30. Volumes stood at 16206 shares in the last session.

CESC Ltd saw volume of 26.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.65% to Rs.660.00. Volumes stood at 11.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd recorded volume of 157.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.58% to Rs.58.65. Volumes stood at 39.39 lakh shares in the last session.

