Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Green Energy Ltd, Astral Poly Technik Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd and Asian Paints Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 January 2021.

Adani Green Energy Ltd, Astral Poly Technik Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd and Asian Paints Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 January 2021.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd crashed 5.02% to Rs 33.1 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 4.31% to Rs 926.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72428 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62450 shares in the past one month.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd tumbled 3.72% to Rs 1720.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6979 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44213 shares in the past one month.

Bandhan Bank Ltd slipped 3.22% to Rs 395.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Asian Paints Ltd corrected 3.13% to Rs 2760.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)