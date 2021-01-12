Nila Infrastructures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Damodar Industries Ltd, Paramount Communications Ltd, Karnavati Finance Ltd and Karma Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 January 2021.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd tumbled 7.10% to Rs 6.8 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd lost 6.28% to Rs 35.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4162 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13388 shares in the past one month.

Paramount Communications Ltd crashed 5.96% to Rs 9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Karnavati Finance Ltd pared 5.59% to Rs 16.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1363 shares in the past one month.

Karma Energy Ltd shed 5.49% to Rs 23.08. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15702 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10538 shares in the past one month.

