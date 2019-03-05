Tata Elxsi Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Ltd is quoting at Rs 926.05, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.23% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% jump in and a 23.6% jump in the IT index.

Tata Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 926.05, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 10916.95. The Sensex is at 36213.3, up 0.41%. Tata Ltd has gained around 2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has gained around 2.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15848.3, down 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 933.45, up 1.71% on the day. is down 10.23% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% jump in NIFTY and a 23.6% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 19.64 based on earnings ending December 18.

