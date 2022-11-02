Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 6.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 20.11% to Rs 106.95 croreNet profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 6.64% to Rs 107.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 106.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales106.9589.04 20 OPM %93.8491.71 -PBDT111.68109.45 2 PBT111.44109.24 2 NP107.13100.46 7
