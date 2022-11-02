Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 6.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.11% to Rs 106.95 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 6.64% to Rs 107.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 106.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.106.9589.0493.8491.71111.68109.45111.44109.24107.13100.46

