Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 8.60% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.06% to Rs 989.40 croreNet profit of Tube Investments of India rose 8.60% to Rs 59.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.06% to Rs 989.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1269.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.42% to Rs 306.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 240.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.24% to Rs 4520.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5461.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales989.401269.51 -22 4520.305461.94 -17 OPM %12.889.65 -12.809.80 - PBDT140.01128.49 9 610.45536.22 14 PBT89.3587.93 2 425.18374.64 13 NP59.4654.75 9 306.34240.42 27
