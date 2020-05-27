Heritage Foods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 209.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 652.65 croreNet loss of Heritage Foods reported to Rs 209.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 21.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 652.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 635.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 160.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 81.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.40% to Rs 2725.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2514.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales652.65635.03 3 2725.902514.75 8 OPM %-50.16-3.59 --14.112.12 - PBDT-195.1442.30 PL -103.92171.93 PL PBT-206.9330.97 PL -154.05127.27 PL NP-209.2121.53 PL -160.3181.43 PL
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
