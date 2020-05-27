Tata Investment Corporation standalone net profit declines 43.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.19% to Rs 15.92 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 43.22% to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.19% to Rs 15.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.65% to Rs 118.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.76% to Rs 149.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 181.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

15.9224.95149.47181.7470.6782.6186.9888.3811.2120.62129.96160.7211.0020.58129.21160.6310.6818.81118.64147.65

