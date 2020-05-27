Tata Investment Corporation standalone net profit declines 43.22% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 36.19% to Rs 15.92 croreNet profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 43.22% to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.19% to Rs 15.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.65% to Rs 118.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.76% to Rs 149.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 181.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.9224.95 -36 149.47181.74 -18 OPM %70.6782.61 -86.9888.38 - PBDT11.2120.62 -46 129.96160.72 -19 PBT11.0020.58 -47 129.21160.63 -20 NP10.6818.81 -43 118.64147.65 -20
