Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 8.60% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Tata Investment Corporation standalone net profit declines 43.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.19% to Rs 15.92 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 43.22% to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.19% to Rs 15.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.65% to Rs 118.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.76% to Rs 149.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 181.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.9224.95 -36 149.47181.74 -18 OPM %70.6782.61 -86.9888.38 - PBDT11.2120.62 -46 129.96160.72 -19 PBT11.0020.58 -47 129.21160.63 -20 NP10.6818.81 -43 118.64147.65 -20

First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 16:33 IST

