Tata Metaliks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 March 2022.

Tata Metaliks Ltd surged 12.55% to Rs 836.5 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16285 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10366 shares in the past one month.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 351.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 82232 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79998 shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd soared 9.84% to Rs 245.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83622 shares in the past one month.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd advanced 8.10% to Rs 1375.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45590 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd exploded 7.95% to Rs 182.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

