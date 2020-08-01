Tata Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Consumer Products allots 29.04 crore equity shares under scheme of arrangement
Tata Sons picks up stake in Tata Group companies
Board of Tata Power Company to consider fund raising
Tata Consumer Products to sell up to 7.05 lakh equity shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons
Tata Sons picks shares worth over Rs 356 cr in Tata Motors DVR, Tata Power, Tata Steel
-
Sales decline 57.93% to Rs 209.94 croreNet loss of Tata Metaliks reported to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 19.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.93% to Rs 209.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 499.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales209.94499.03 -58 OPM %4.788.96 -PBDT2.9941.79 -93 PBT-16.6327.31 PL NP-12.3619.62 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU