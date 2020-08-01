JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mitshi India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Tata Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 57.93% to Rs 209.94 crore

Net loss of Tata Metaliks reported to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 19.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.93% to Rs 209.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 499.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales209.94499.03 -58 OPM %4.788.96 -PBDT2.9941.79 -93 PBT-16.6327.31 PL NP-12.3619.62 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 09:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU