Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 866.69 points or 1.99% at 42727.72 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 4.48%), Titan Company Ltd (down 3.16%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 2.33%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.87%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.47%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 1.13%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.32%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.29%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.66%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.04%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 463.42 or 0.78% at 59146.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 141.65 points or 0.8% at 17666.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 238.43 points or 0.8% at 29457.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 90.37 points or 1.02% at 8787.72.

On BSE,1716 shares were trading in green, 1634 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

