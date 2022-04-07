Zee Entertainment Enterprises declines on large volumes

-
ALSO READ
Sony Pictures and Zee Entertainment sign definitive agreements to merge
ZEEL, Sony Pictures sign definitive agreements to merge
Volumes jump at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd counter
Zee Entertainment slides after Q3 PAT slips 25% YoY to Rs 299 cr
Sony Pictures Networks India, Zee Entertainment sign definitive agreements to merge
-
Zee Entertainment Enterprises slipped 1.36% to Rs 287, amid heavy volumes.
On the BSE 9.43 crore shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.51 lakh shares in the past three months.
On the NSE, 5.68 crore shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.40 crore shares in the past three months.
The media reported that Invesco Developing Markets Fund was looking to sell 7.8% stake in the company via block deals on Thursday. It would reportedly sell 7.4 crore shares, which is worth around Rs 2,200 crore of the stock.
Invesco, which is currently Zee's biggest shareholder, holds a total of 17.88% stake along with OFI Global China Fund LLC.
According to the media reports, Invesco intends to align its funds' exposures to Zee with other funds managed by the investment team and to achieve an aggregate ownership position in the company that is more in line with the investment team's portfolio construction approach.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) is a media & entertainment company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. It is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment, and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas.
ZEEL's consolidated net profit fell 25.30% to Rs 298.73 crore on 22.60% decline in net sales to Rs 2,112.64 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU