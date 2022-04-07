Infosys Ltd down for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1825, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.75% in last one year as compared to a 19.36% rally in NIFTY and a 31.3% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1825, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 17753.65. The Sensex is at 59392.94, down 0.36%.Infosys Ltd has added around 2.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35871.5, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1836.5, up 0.21% on the day. Infosys Ltd jumped 26.75% in last one year as compared to a 19.36% rally in NIFTY and a 31.3% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.49 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

