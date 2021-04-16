Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, National Fertilizers in focus

Wipro's consolidated net profit grew 27.78% to Rs 2,972.30 crore while revenue increased 3.4% to Rs 16245.40 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 0.14% and its revenue climbed 3.67% in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21.

Wipro expects revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2,195 million to $2,238 million for the quarter ending 30 June 2021. This translates to a sequential growth of 2% to 4%.

Ashoka Buildcon said that the company has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (G-RIDE) for the Project viz. 'Gauge Conversion of Bechraji (63.83 KM) - Ranuj (101.983 KM) Section, Total Length of 38.153 KM Metre Gauge to Broad Gauge with 25 KV AC Electrification in Ahmedabad. The accepted project cost is Rs 333.625 crore.

Aarti Drugs informed you that ICRA has reaffirmed credit rating on commercial paper and term loan and assigned credit rating on Long term- Fund based term loan, Long term- Fund based CC and Short term- Fund based/Non-fund based facilities of the company.

National Fertilizers said that Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, Government of India has intimated regarding issue of RFP for engagement of Legal Advisors, Merchant Bankers and Selling Brokers for the Disinvestment of 20% paid up equity capital in the company out of Government of India's shareholding through the "Offer for Sale by promoters through the Stock Exchanges" method in the domestic market.

Quess Corp announced the acquisition of 30% stake in Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd. (Conneqt) pursuant to the Put Option notice by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. (Tata). With this transaction, Conneqt will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Quess.

