Tata Motors Ltd in demand

Tata Motors Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 150.5, up 4.3% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 11546.95. The Sensex is at 39143.85, up 0.74%. Tata Motors Ltd has added around 21.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7956.8, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 519.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 882.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

