Tata Motors Ltd Slides 4.74%

Tata Motors Ltd lost 4.74% today to trade at Rs 316.6. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.69% to quote at 23007.14. The index is up 6.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd decreased 1.29% and Ashok Leyland Ltd lost 1.22% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 84.78 % over last one year compared to the 66.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has added 5.2% over last one month compared to 6.91% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.78% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13.67 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29.3 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 357 on 03 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 79.6 on 18 May 2020.

