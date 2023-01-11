Tata Motors Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 418.1, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.58% in last one year as compared to a 1.78% fall in NIFTY and a 9.41% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 418.1, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 17888. The Sensex is at 60080.58, down 0.06%. Tata Motors Ltd has added around 0.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12819.1, down 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 137.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 154.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 419.4, up 1.08% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is down 17.58% in last one year as compared to a 1.78% fall in NIFTY and a 9.41% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

