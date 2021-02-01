Tata Motors rallies after Jan sales rises 25% YoY

Tata Motors jumped 6.82% to Rs 280.50 after the auto major's total sales in the domestic and international market stood at 59,959 vehicles in January 2021, up by 25.27% from 47,862 units during January 2020.

The auto makers total sales tumbled 62.10% as compared to 1,58,215 vehicles sold in December 2020.

In the month of January 2021, Tata Motors total domestic sales jumped 28% to 57,742 vehicles from 45,242 vehicles sold in January 2020. Sequentially, the company's domestic sales increased 8% as compared to 53,430 vehicles sold in December 2020.

While the company's commercial vehicle (CV) sales declined 3% to 32,909 units, passenger vehicle (PV) sales soared 94% to 26,978 units in January 2021 over January 2020.

On a consolidated basis, the auto major's net profit surged 64.9% to Rs 3,222.21 crore on 5.4% rise in net sales to Rs 74,878.98 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

