Tata Motors records 21% YoY sales growth in November

The auto major said that its sales in the domestic & international market for November 2022 stood at 75,478 vehicles, up by 21.36% as compared to 62,192 units sold during November 2021.

While total commercial vehicle (CV) sales fell by 10% to 29,053 units, total passenger vehicles (includes EV) sales jumped 55% to 46,425 units in November 2022 over November 2021.

Total domestic sales rose by 27% to 73,467 units in November 2022 from 58,073 units in November 2021

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 944.61 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 4,441.57 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales jumped 30.5% to Rs 78,846.92 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 60,435.92 crore in Q2 FY22.

The scrip was down 0.17% at Rs 438.60 on the BSE.

